A couple who accidentally bought a 120-year-old derelict house in the Scottish countryside instead of a city centre flat have finally been given the all-clear to move in after a four-year renovation project.

Cal Hunter, a carpenter from Hull, and his girlfriend Claire Segeren, from Canada, had intended to bid on a property in Glasgow at auction.

But they ended up paying £10,000 for Jameswood Villa – an uninhabitable property in Dunoon, around 35 miles away – after Cal got his lot numbers mixed up.

Instead of balking at the challenge, the couple decided to face it head on, despite a daunting list of repairs on a property which had been empty for more than 30 years.

The house's foundations needed strengthening, a new roof had to be installed, masonry above a bay window had collapsed and all the timber works inside the 19th century building were rotten.

There was a lot of work to do on the house when Cal and Claire first bought it. Credit: Media Scotland

The couple ignored expert advice to demolish it and decided to sustainably bring it back to life instead - despite never having renovated a property and with just £10,000 in the bank.

They lived in a caravan in the grounds while they took on the first big jobs, including clearing the huge amount of debris in the building and making the structure secure by raising the roof.

Now, they have confirmed their house has finally been signed off by inspectors.

Sharing the news on social media, they said: "The inspectors have SIGNED US OFF!!! We can officially - legally - live in Jameswood and call her our home.

"We have had many moments of joy throughout this project, and likely an equal amount tears - but these have been my first tears of joy. It was such an overwhelming and exciting moment for us."

The pair lived in a caravan on the grounds during the renovations. Credit: Media Scotland

Cal and Claire are now planning on turning the property into a holiday rental, with bookings to open on 16 July.

The couple continued: "With this sign-off, we can also, soon, welcome you to our home. We will be opening up our holiday rentals' booking website on Sunday, with availability starting mid-August!

"When we started this journey, I had no idea of the immensity of the task we were about to take on (that naivety was probably for the best, in some ways!) I had no idea of how powerful and life changing this journey would be for us."

The post went on to say how much the pair learnt in the process, including how to problem solve and face challenges.

The couple have been posting updates of the renovation on their Instagram account, which has more than 310,000 followers. Credit: IG: whathavewedunoon

"We have learned so much, about each other, ourselves... and restoring houses," they said.

They also thanked the online community, who have been following their progress over the last four years and helped them fundraise through a GoFundMe donation page.

"From the bottom of our hearts, and with our deepest sincerity, thank you," they said. "Your support has made an immense difference to us, and it has been a privilege to share this journey with you all.

"This isn't the end - we will share as we tackle our garden projects, and finish our apartment, which has taken a seat on the back burner in the name of our holiday rentals.

"And though we don't know what lies beyond this journey, I am sure we will soon have new exciting adventures unfold, of which we welcome you to join us on."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.