A multiple rapist branded a "danger to women" has been jailed after being found guilty of 22 offences.

Dale Osborne 43, of Deanwood Court, Bradford, was convicted of nine rapes, six counts of actual bodily harm, one attempted rape, one sexual assault, three threats to kill and two false imprisonments.

His crimes were against three victims and took place between 2002 and 2014.

Osborne was jailed for 22 years at Bradford Crown Court. He must serve a minimum of two thirds of his sentence before he can be considered for release, and will also remain on licence for a further seven years after the 22-year custodial period ends.

Osborne was also issued with a lifetime restraining order preventing him from contacting his three victims directly or indirectly, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Det Insp Ian Cottrell from West Yorkshire Police said: “Osborne is a danger to women and we welcome the significant sentence handed down today.

“I would like to praise the victims for their patience and bravery," he said. "It has taken a long time to get to this point but I hope that they can get some comfort and justice in the sentence.

“I hope this sends a clear message to victims that you will be believed, and your case will be treated with the utmost sensitivity.

“All reports of sexual offences no matter how long time has passed will be thoroughly investigated.”

