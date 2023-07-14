Traffic officers spent a number of hours trying to rescue a kitten after it wandered onto a motorway.

The animal was spotted on the M1 near junction 32 for Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Thursday.

National Highways tweeted that the "little bundle of fluff" had been "keeping our late crews busy", but that officers had finally managed to rescue it.

It finished the tweet saying the black kitten was now safely in the hands of a vet in Rotherham for "a bit of peace and quiet after an afternoon dodging traffic".

