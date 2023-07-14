A man accused of murdering PC Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago will stand trial next year.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday by video link.

No pleas were entered and the judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, fixed a provisional trial date for 12 February next year at Leeds Crown Court.

He remanded Khan in custody and said he will appear for another hearing, also at Leeds Crown Court, on 6 October.

Khan, who appeared on the link from Wakefield Prison, spoke only to confirm his name during the 40-minute hearing.

PC Beshenivsky was aged 38 when she was killed on November 18 2005 after she and a colleague responded to a report of a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford, West Yorkshire.

The married mother of three was a probationer with only nine months' service when she was killed.

Her colleague, PC Teresa Milburn, was seriously injured.

Khan is also charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The defendant is accused of robbing Mohammed Yousaf of a quantity of cash of a value unknown.

The firearms charges relate to alleged possession of a Mac 10 submachine gun and a 9mm pistol.