A couple were attacked by two men armed with knives in an Asda car park in an incident caught on camera.

Video footage from another shopper's dashcam shows two people walking to their car in the supermarket car park on Welfare Road in Thurnscoe, near Barnsley.

As they approach the vehicle, they appear to be ambushed by two hooded men whose faces are covered. An altercation ensues as the couple struggle to get into their vehicle.The video shows one of the attackers opening the driver's door after the owner manages to get inside. The driver then pulls the door back and the assailant jumps up and kicks it.

The attack happened in a supermarket car park in Thurnscoe, near Barnsley. Credit: MEN

During the attack one of the men pulled something from a bag, which witnesses say was a large knife.One witness said: "I witnessed a man getting attacked by two individuals with knives... a man could have been killed."South Yorkshire Police are investigating. A spokesperson said: " Police were called at around 8.15pm on Wednesday 12 July to the Welfare Road area of Thurnscoe, following reports that a couple had been threatened by two individuals with knives.

"It is understood that the couple were walking through a car park when two people started being abusive and threatening. The couple got into their vehicle and it is believed the suspects continued to make threats and caused damage to the vehicle.

"The suspects are reported to have been carrying knives and fled the scene."

