Police have warned drivers of possible disruption as they prepare to escort a 90-metre long abnormal load on a 37-mile journey through Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

The 500-tonne load, measuring six metres wide, will travel from Worksop to Goole on the M1, M18 and M62.

Setting off at around 7pm on Saturday, 15 July, South Yorkshire Police said it "will not be breaking any land speed records".

The M62 would close to allow the vehicle to travel the wrong way, police said.

A spokesperson said: "The last time we escorted this type of load we had plenty of spectators, which is not an issue, however some people unfortunately blocked our route by leaving their vehicles.

"If you do leave your vehicle and it is blocking our route, it will be removed.

"If you are intending to use any of these roads on Saturday evening, please consider that there may be a delay, so you may want to travel earlier than initially intended."

