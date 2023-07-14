A painting experts say is "undoubtedly" by Renaissance master Raphael is to go on public display for the first time.

The de Brécy Tondo, showing a Madonna and child, has been the subject of research and debate for more than 40 years thanks to its resemblance to Raphael's Sistine Madonna.

Scientists at the University of Bradford believe they settled the argument by using artificial intelligence-assisted computer-based facial recognition to show the faces in the paintings are identical to those in Raphael’s famous altarpiece.

The Tondo - a term for a circular work of art from the Renaissance era - will go on public display for the first time later this month at the city's Cartwright Hall art gallery.

Timothy Benoy, honorary secretary of the de Brécy Trust, said: "It is only fitting that the Tondo’s first public display is in Bradford, where cutting edge technologies at the university have been used to determine its attribution.

"We believe the work on the Tondo very forcibly illustrates the increasing value of scientific evidence in the attribution of a painting.”

Prof Hassan Ugail, director of the Centre of Visual Computing at the University of Bradford, said using AI modelling had produced "startling results".

"Together with my previous work using facial recognition and combined with previous research by my fellow academics, we have concluded the Tondo and the Sistine Madonna are undoubtedly by the same artist," he said.

Prof Ugail’s work comes after fellow Bradford University professor Howell Edwards found pigments in the Tondo placed it firmly in the Renaissance period.

Bradford councillor Sarah Ferriby said: "We are delighted to be the first place in the world to have this amazing art work on public display.

"I hope as many people as possible take this opportunity to visit Cartwright Hall to view this and the many other great works of art we have display including work by Bradford artist David Hockney."

