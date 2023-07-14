Tributes have been paid to an equality rights campaigner following her sudden death.

Heather Nelson was a prominent figure in Leeds as chief executive of the Black Health Initiative, a community engagement organisation which works for equality of access for black people in education, health and social care.

In a joint statement the Lord Mayor of Leeds Al Garthwaite, council leader James Lewis and council chief executive Tom Riordan said: "We have been shocked to hear this incredibly sad news.

"Heather was a wonderful person who worked tirelessly to make a positive difference to people’s lives, her community and the wider city.

"We send our deepest condolences to her family and community, and at the appropriate time we will work with Heather’s family to celebrate her remarkable life.”

Born in Leeds to Caribbean parents, Ms Nelson was also a magistrate.

The West Yorkshire-based Race Equality Network said: "We are very sad to hear about the passing of Heather Nelson. She was a phenomenal member of the black community who always fought for equality and equity. We have lost a great colleague."

In a tweet, parenting organisation Inspire North said: "Heather made a massive positive difference to the local community and city of Leeds. A true community warrior!"

Nik Peasgoog, chief executive of Women's Aid, said: "She was larger than life, didn’t suffer fools and will be sorely missed."