A block of flats has been evacuated and people are missing after a huge fire broke out in Keighley.

Around 70 firefighters were called to the scene on North Street at around 9.20am on Saturday 15 July after a fire, which started in a take away shop, spread to the flats above.

Other fire crews from surrounding areas including Morley and Ilkley have been drafted in to help along with aerial support from Leeds.

A cordon is in place with part of the town centre sealed off.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: The fire is believed to have been started when flames from a cooker spread to an extractor flue.

Police and ambulance are in attendance and the flats have been evacuated, although not all persons are accounted for yet.

Firefighters are using breathing apparatus, hose reels and a triple extension ladder."

