A water company is advising customers in villages in parts of South Lincolnshire to boil their tap water and let it cool before using it.

Anglian Water says it is a precaution after routine tests on the water in this area showed that the water may not be up to standard. Any bacteria will be ‘killed’ when the water is boiled.

The also applies to drinking water for pets.

South Kesteven District Council advised people living in the area to boil water first if it is being used for drinking, washing, brushing teeth or cooking.

It is mainly affecting residents in Castle Bytham, Little Bytham Toft, Witham on the Hill, Carlby, Corby Glen and Grimsthorpe.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water apologised for the situation and said:"We’ll put a card through the door of every property affected.

But if you can help us spread the word on your street, we’d really appreciate it. We're really sorry and we’re working hard to fix the problem as quickly as possible."

To find out if you are affected you can visit : AnglianWater.co.uk

