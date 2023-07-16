Fire rips through poultry farm killing over 30,000 chickens

More than 30,000 chickens have died in a fire at a Yorkshire poultry farm.

Firefighters attended the blaze in Upper Dunsforth, a small village on the outskirts of Harrogate, after reports of a huge fire ripping through the chicken farm.

North Yorkshire Fire Service confirmed that 32,000 chickens were killed in the fire. Crews from Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge were called to the site at 3.37pm on Saturday 15 July, after flames had completely engulfed the 250ft chicken shed.

A fire investigation is underway.