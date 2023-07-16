A manhunt is underway in a Lincolnshire town for a bogus police officer who approached two young boys and managed to handcuff one of them before fleeing the scene.

The man was wearing a hi-vis jacket when he approached the two young boys posing as a police officer.

Detectives say he managed to handcuff the youngest child, but the boy’s mother saw the man who then quickly left the scene.

The incident happened in the Hamilton Road area of Alford on Thursday, 13 July at around 5.20pm. The suspect is described as having ginger hair and looks around 50-years-old.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said:

"If you saw someone matching this description on the day, have CCTV of someone matching this description, or have any information that may help us, please get in touch.

"We are taking this incident extremely seriously and our enquiries are ongoing."