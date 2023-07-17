Police have issued CCTV images of 14 men they want to speak to as "potential witnesses" following a rape at a city centre nightclub.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 4 June at the Vudu nightclub, on Swinegate in York.

The force has not said if the victim was male or female or provided further details about the allegations.

A spokesperson said: "The males are potential witnesses who may have important information that will help the investigation.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the potential witnesses in the images."

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.

