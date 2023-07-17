Bottled water has been handed out to schools, nurseries and GP surgeries in parts of Lincolnshire after residents were told to boil their own supplies for safety reasons.

Anglian Water said about 2,000 properties had been affected after a routine test on Friday 14 July showed tap water "may not be up to our usual high standards".

On Sunday Lincolnshire County Council told villagers in Castle Bytham, Little Bytham Toft, Witham on the Hill, Carlby, Corby Glen, Grimsthorpe and the surrounding areas to boil water as a precaution before drinking, cooking, preparing food and brushing teeth.

In a follow-up Twitter post on Monday, the council said: "Residents, keep boiling your water. Anglian Water are working with the schools, nurseries and GP surgeries in the affected area to provide them with bottled water so they can open as normal this morning."

Problems arose after a sample from a reservoir at Toft showed a potential issue. Regular tests are carried out on supplies to ensure they meet required standards on taste and odour and do not contain potentially harmful substances.

Anglian Water said the company was still awaiting the results of follow-up tests on Monday before giving residents the all-clear.

Spokeswoman Regan Harris said around 300 "priority" customers had been given bottled water.

She added: "We are really sorry to anybody who has been impacted by this. We know it's inconvenient but customer safety must come first and it's the right thing to do for us to go through this process to make sure everything's as it should be."

Unboiled tap water can only be used for washing, showering, bathing, flushing the toilet and for use in washing machines.

