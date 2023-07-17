A couple whose deaths prompted a murder investigation have been named as Robert and Rose Jobson.

Mr Jobson, 84, and 69-year-old Mrs Jobson were found dead at a property on College Road, Thornton Curtis, near Ulceby, North Lincolnshire, on Friday.

The cause of their deaths has not been confirmed, but Humberside Police are not looking for anyone else.

The couple ran a shooting school on College Road. Credit: MEN Media

Ch Insp Al Curtis, of the Humberside Police Major Crime Team, said: "Both Robert and Rose’s families continue to be supported by specially trained officers as they come to terms with their loss. My thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time."Understandably, a tragic incident like this will cause shock amongst the community, and my officers continue to support local residents by conducting house to house visits to offer reassurance and engage with the community as they come to terms with what has happened."

The couple are understood to have run White Lodge Shooting School at the property, specialising in clay pigeon shooting and corporate entertainment, for more than 30 years.

