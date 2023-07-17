An incident in which a bogus police officer handcuffed a nine-year-old boy is being treated as a "one off".

The boy was with his brother outside a shop in Alford, Lincolnshire, on Thursday evening when a man in a high-visibility jacket rode towards them on a bicycle.

The man claimed he was a police officer and handcuffed the boy.

He rode off along Hamilton Road when the boys' mother came out of the shop and challenged him.

Lincolnshire Police have increased patrols in the area following the incident.

Supt Pat Coates said: "It's a very unusual occurrence and obviously quite concerning.

"At the moment we think this is an isolated, one-off incident. We don't think this is linked to any other incidents. We've not had any other reports of that nature."

He urged people to be vigilant and report any sightings of the man, who was wearing grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

"We don't want to cause fear or hysteria," he said.