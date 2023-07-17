A kitten which had its legs "deliberately" broken before being wrapped in a carpet and "thrown out with the rubbish" has been rescued.

A member of the public found the black and white cat near flats at Raeburn Road in the Gleadless area of Sheffield.

The 16-week-old, named Forest, had two broken legs and was taken to the RSPCA before being transferred to Manchester Animal Hospital for surgery.

Forest is thought to be around 16 weeks old Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw said: "There’s no evidence to suggest Forest had been involved in a road traffic accident, no scuff marks, scabs or damaged claws which you would normally expect to see, so it leads us to believe the injuries to his legs have been deliberately inflicted.

"He’s then been wrapped in a piece of carpet and literally thrown out with the rubbish.

"It’s an absolutely shocking story and we’re appealing to anyone who recognises Forest or has information about what has happened to him to come forward.”

Forest is said to be doing well but facing a "long, slow recovery process."

