The family of a woman who died after being hit by a car have vowed to "remain strong in these horrific times".

Julie Gibson, 56, was walking on Mansfield Road, in Aston near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday 11 July when she was involved in a collision with a black Ford Puma.

She died at the scene.

In a statement, one of her children said: "My mum was the reason my dad believes in love and that will never escape him.

"We won't let this beat us and are prepared to fight for our mum till the very end.

"We are forever grateful for the continued love, support and compassion shown by each and every individual in this time of need.

"We love and miss you dearly, Always and forever.”

A 44-year-old Sheffield man and a 46-year-old Rotherham woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been bailed pending further enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

