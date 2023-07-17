A murder investigation is underway after a man who was attacked outside a Huddersfield town centre bar died in hospital.

The 23-year-old man was found unconscious on Cross Church Street near Revolution Bar by emergency crews at around 4am on Saturday 15 July.

He was taken to hospital suffering life threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Insp Jodie Hayes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: "Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man.

"I would ask that anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may have information that will assist with ongoing enquiries comes forward and speaks to police."

