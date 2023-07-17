People in Lincolnshire can now use their water as normal after a Anglian Water issued a warning about its quality.

Bottled water had been handed out to schools, nurseries and GP surgeries in parts after residents were told to boil their own supplies for safety reasons.

Anglian Water said about 2,000 properties had been affected after a routine test on Friday 14 July showed tap water "may not be up to our usual high standards".

The water company now says people can use their water as normal.

“We asked residents to boil their water as a precaution, after tests showed the water in the area may not have been up to its usual high standard," a spokesperson said.

“Since then, our teams have been working around the clock to get things back to normal. The latest results have confirmed that boiling is no longer necessary.

“All affected customers will receive a card in the post over the next few days to confirm that they no longer need to boil their water, but it’s not necessary to wait for that.

“We know this was frustrating and inconvenient for the community, and we are very grateful for the their patience and understanding while we carried out the work.”

On Sunday Lincolnshire County Council told villagers in Castle Bytham, Little Bytham Toft, Witham on the Hill, Carlby, Corby Glen, Grimsthorpe and the surrounding areas to boil water as a precaution before drinking, cooking, preparing food and brushing teeth.