A teenager who was taken to hospital with what were thought to be minor injuries after a crash has died, police have said.

The 19-year-old was driving a silver Mini One that was involved in a collision with a black Ford Fiesta and a blue Ford Tourneo on the A1079 York Road, Pocklington, at around 3.30pm on Friday 14 July.

After being taken to hospital with what were suspected to be minor injuries he died on Sunday morning.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this time."

Another man is being treated in hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

