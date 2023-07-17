An elaborate treehouse built by a father for his daughter has been saved after planning officers called for it to be demolished.

Damien George had to apply for retrospective planning permission after concerns that the large structure, in the front garden of his home in Scartho, near Grimsby, was a road safety hazard.

The application was recommended for refusal by planning officers because of claims it could obstruct the view of drivers.

A report said it would also "detrimentally harm the visual appearance of the street scene".

But councillors have given permission for the treehouse, at the junction of Edge Avenue and Charles Avenue, to remain in place.

Mr George told the Grimsby Live website: "I was elated when I heard the decision and my daughter was over the moon when we told her everything."

Damien George spent years acquiring the materials for the treehouse. Credit: MEN Media

The professional joiner spent several years acquiring the materials for the treehouse before spending 18 months constructing it as a birthday present for his daughter, Sequoia, aged eight.

Consisting of a main platform, a climbing wall, a bridge, stairs and a zip wire, Mr George stopped building before it was complete after planning concerns were raised.

He said: "The plan was to use it as a community hub for the children in the village who are home schooled. There are about 30 kids and we thought it would be a great way of getting them to socialise, but also to use as an outdoor learning space."

Appealing for councillors to grant his application, he said: "We have had a huge increase in wildlife including a daily visit from a squirrel on the treehouse."

He added that the structure would likely only be in place for eight or nine years.

"Most of all, this would be a child's dream broken," he told councillors.

Concerns were raised the treehouse was a road safety hazard. Credit: MEN Media

Local councillors wrote in support of his application.

In a statement Cllr Daniel Westcott said: "Every now and again, we get an eccentric resident who does something quirky and it's different.

"We heard the applicant say it puts a smile on people's faces and that's the first thing I did when I saw it, I smiled."

He hailed it as an example of "Great British eccentricity".

Councillors voted unanimously to grant permission for the treehouse to stay. "It's been a massive journey for me and my wife Nicola," Mr George said.

"The tree house puts a smile on everyone's face when they walk past and it's a massive positive for us that we can finally carry on building it."

