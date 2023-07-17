A wedding planner who sent herself threatening letters as part of a web of lies in an attempt to frame her ex-husband for stalking has been jailed.

Christopher Heys was arrested three times and spent more than 30 hours in custody because of false claims by Emma Heys.

The 42-year-old, of Azalea Road, Lincoln, initially secured a non-molestation order banning Mr Heys from contacting her or from entering the county of Lincolnshire after claiming she had been the victim of abuse.

She then continued to make a string of fabricated allegations about him.

In one incident, she said she had woken up on Valentine's Day to find dead flowers with heads cut off and a card with a note saying "b*tch".

Other letters were threatening and implied she was being watched. One referred to a shopping trip she had taken to Manchester. Another included details of a trip to Great Yarmouth.

While investigating her allegations, police searched Heys' house and found a cardboard box, containing blank envelopes with stamps on.

One had the same Christmas-themed Wallace and Grommit stamp seen on several of the letters supposedly sent by her husband.

Heys was questioned but was released under investigation.

The inquiry continued for two years, with officers trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV and 100,000 pages of phone downloads.

They were unable to find any evidence against Mr Heys, including any footage of the letters being posted or anything suspicious in his mobile phone records.

DNA found under the seal of one envelope indicated Heys had sealed it herself.

Analysis of her mobile phone showed she had sent text messages to herself and that she called herself from her landline phone.

Heys finally admitted sending herself the messages but continued to deny responsibility for the threatening letters.

She was summonsed to attend Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in September 2022 and subsequently pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to three counts of perverting justice.

Heys was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Investigating officer, Det Con Andrew Woodcock, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "This was a large and complex investigation involving a number of specialist departments and agencies. This followed a significant drain on local policing resources from the continued false allegations Heys was making.

"We always treat domestic abuse allegations seriously and this is why significant resources were put into the case. However, when it became apparent that the allegations may have been false, action was taken to investigate the matter thoroughly.

"It is difficult to explain how much work has gone into this case or indeed the total cost of the investigation. Cases of this level and extent of offending are fortunately rare."

