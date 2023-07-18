Police investigating the death of a man after an alleged assault outside a bar have charged a man with manslaughter.

Jake Rainton, 23, suffered fatal injuries in an incident near Revolution, on Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, in the early hours of Saturday 15 July. He died in hospital.

Ryan Patient, 24, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield, has been charged with manslaughter.

He will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.