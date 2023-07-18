A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being attacked outside a pub.

Emergency services were called to Orchard Lane on Sheffield City Centre shortly after 11pm on Saturday, 15 July, after reports of an altercation outside the Bessemer pub.

A man in his fifties was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged in connection with the attack.

Liam Jones, of Morland Road, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, 17 July, charged with two counts of Section 18 assault, one count of Section 20 assault, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

