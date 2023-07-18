A man who repeatedly stabbed a woman and a girl with a knife and a meat cleaver has been jailed.

Marcus Hamlin, 31, inflicted a total of more than 30 injuries on the woman, in her 30s, and a teenage girl in the attack in Harborough Way, Sheffield, on 30 August last year.

Police were called to the scene by members of the public and found the woman in the street. They believed the child was already dead, but found her in a nearby property with a substantial head wound.

Hamlin was found with an injury to his wrist and was arrested.

He and the two victims were taken to hospital. Hamlin was later charged with two counts of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

Sheffield Crown Court heard he had been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the attacks.

Hamlin, of Dawlands Close, Sheffield, was jailed for 14-and-a-half years.

Det Con Hannah Bryan said: "Throughout the course of the investigation we carried out multiple interviews and enquiries to try and piece together exactly what happened during the attack and the lead up to it.

"We were told that Hamlin had first begun attacking the woman, before going on to assault the child, after the woman shouted for them to get help.

"In the space of an evening, the lives of everyone affected were changed forever. While it is extremely lucky that both victims have now physically recovered from the significant injuries they suffered, I know that the impact of that night’s events do not end there."