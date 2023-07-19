Police are treating the discovery of a body in a tent outside a church as an unexplained death.

Officers were called to St Mary and St Nicholas Church, Church Street, Spalding, at 9pm on Monday following a report that a body had been discovered in a tent in the grounds.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We are at an early stage in our inquiries and as such we are treating this death as unexplained.

"Officers and staff will be at the scene for some time."

Anyone with information should call the force via 101.

