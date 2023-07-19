The body of a dead dog was found dumped in a suitcase on the RSPCA's busiest day this year.

The dog, which appeared to have been drowned, was discovered in woodland in the Gleadless area of Sheffield, the charity said.

It was one of more than 4,000 calls to the RSPCA's cruelty line on Tuesday, 18 July.

Other reports included the discovery of a dead puppy in a garden with body parts missing, and a cat thrown from a moving car.

Tom Buckley, manager at the RSPCA’s national control centre at Wath-on-Dearne, near Barnsley, said: "We take more than a million calls a year but summer is our peak time - with mid July typically being when we receive more calls.

"The calls we receive are heartbreaking - our dedicated call takers never know what they will hear when they answer the call, but it can range from a report of animals being beaten, shot, abandoned or poisoned."

A squirrel found trapped in a toilet roll and a deer tangled up in a football net were among the calls received by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

The body of the dog found in Sheffield will be taken to a vet for further examinations to determine the cause of death and to try to establish the identity of the owner.

The RSPCA receives around 91,500 calls to its cruelty line every month and investigates 5,300 reports of deliberate cruelty.

But in the peak of summer it can receive more than 130,000 a month, including 8,400 cruelty reports.

Tuesday's calls included a report of a squirrel with its head stuck in a toilet roll in Leeds.

Dave Holgate, from the RSPCA, said: "Litter is one of the biggest hazards our wildlife faces today - and it’s something that’s very easy to resolve.

"We would always urge the public to take extra care to dispose of their rubbish responsibly so animals aren’t hurt. We’re grateful to the firefighters for their help - it’s a great example of what we can achieve together for animal welfare."

A deer was found tangled in a football net in Berkshire, the RSPCA It was freed and returned to the wild.

