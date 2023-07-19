A former RAF officer who tried to have sex with a child has been jailed.

Wing Commander Andrew Thomason, who was stationed at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire, was arrested after making sexually explicit comments in an internet chatroom in December 2018.

His personal items were seized and his car and home were searched by Lincolnshire Police.

Thomason, who now uses the name Groves, was found guilty of two counts of attempting to cause a female over the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

His conviction came after delays in the court process caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 58-year-old, formerly of Windmill Drive in Heckington, Sleaford, was jailed for three years and given a sexual harm prevention order.

He was struck off by the RAF following his conviction.

Det Con Helen Morris, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "I would like to say to all victims of sexual abuse that we will always do what we can to investigate any crime.

"If you feel that there is no hope because of a person’s position or power, then please trust us to try our very best."