A man has died nine days after he was attacked outside a bar.

The 66-year-old was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after the incident outside Tam Tam Cafe Bar on Anlaby Road in Hull in the early hours of Sunday, 9 July.

Humberside Police said he died on Tuesday, 18 July.

A 42-year-old man from Hull has already been charged in connection with the incident.

But Det Insp Mick Keech, from the Humberside Police major crime team said: "Following on from yesterday's developments, we are currently continuing with lines of enquiry whilst in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service as the investigation progresses.

“The victim's family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts remain with them as they come to terms with their tragic loss."

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

