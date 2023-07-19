More than 50 cars on fire after suspected arson attack in Sheffield

People living nearby were warned to keep their windows and doors shut. Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

More than 50 cars and two motorbikes have been involved in a suspected arson attack in Sheffield.

Firefighters were called to Parkway Drive shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

At its height, 10 fire engines and a turntable ladder were used to tackle the flames.

People living in the area were advised to close all doors and windows.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is thought to have been started deliberately.

It was brought under control by 1.45am.

Fire rips through poultry farm killing over 30,000 chickens

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.