More than 50 cars and two motorbikes have been involved in a suspected arson attack in Sheffield.

Firefighters were called to Parkway Drive shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

At its height, 10 fire engines and a turntable ladder were used to tackle the flames.

People living in the area were advised to close all doors and windows.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is thought to have been started deliberately.

It was brought under control by 1.45am.

