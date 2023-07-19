More than 50 cars on fire after suspected arson attack in Sheffield
More than 50 cars and two motorbikes have been involved in a suspected arson attack in Sheffield.
Firefighters were called to Parkway Drive shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.
At its height, 10 fire engines and a turntable ladder were used to tackle the flames.
People living in the area were advised to close all doors and windows.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is thought to have been started deliberately.
It was brought under control by 1.45am.
