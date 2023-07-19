Voters go to the polls in Selby and Ainsty by-election

Voting has opened in the Selby and Ainsty by-election.

Around 78,000 people are eligible to vote in the North Yorkshire constituency, one of three where by-elections are taking place on Thursday.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm. Votes will be counted this evening.

Anyone wanting to vote will need photographic identification. The full list of accepted forms of ID can be found on the government's website.

The full list of candidates for the Selby and Ainsty by-election can be seen here.