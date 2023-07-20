Police say a body pulled from water next to a shopping centre is believed to be that of a missing teenager.

The 17-year-old, named only as Fernando by Humberside Police, was reported missing from home in Hull on Sunday, 16 July.

A staff member at Princes Quay Shopping Centre contacted police on Wednesday morning after a body was seen in the water next to Princes Dock Street.

An underwater search team was deployed and the body was recovered.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Fernando's family have been informed.

Det Insp Jason Gourley said: "Fernando’s death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage of our investigation.

"I would like to thank members of the public who offered their assistance and support in our search for Fernando. Your help is as always very much appreciated."

