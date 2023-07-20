A depot where a huge fire destroyed dozens of cars is used as a storage unit for vehicles seized by police, it has emerged.

Firefighters were called to recovery company The Mansfield Group's premises on Parkway Drive in Sheffield shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

More than 50 cars were destroyed by the fire. Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

More than 50 cars and motorbikes were damaged in the incident, which is being treated as arson.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the business is one they use as a facility for storing seized vehicles.

The force has not said whether it lost any cars in the fire.

A spokesperson said: "We are one of a number of agencies that use that compound, but we have contracts with other organisations across the force relating to the recovery and storage of vehicles."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.