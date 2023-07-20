Polls close in Selby and Ainsty by-election

Polls have closed in the Selby and Ainsty by-election.

Around 78,000 people were eligible to vote in the North Yorkshire constituency, one of three where by-elections took place on Thursday. Polls opened at 7am and closed at 10pm.

The count is taking place at Selby leisure centre.

The by-election was triggered after Conservative Nigel Adams resigned in June.

Mr Adams quit the day after Boris Johnson announced his resignation, following an inquiry by the Privileges Committee which found the former prime minister deliberately misled parliament over the partygate controversy.

Along with the Selby and Ainsty seat, by-elections took place in Mr Johnson's former constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip and the Somerset constituency of Somerton and Frome, following the resignation of Conservative MP David Warburton.

Mr Adams won in Selby and Ainsty in 2019 with 60% of the vote and a majority of 20,137.

Labour came second with 25% of the vote.

But Prof Matthew Flinders from the University of Sheffield said it's likely the seat will go to Labour.

He said: "If you look at British politics you would see Selby as about as true blue as you can get.

"So there is no doubt it would be a massive shock for them to lose to the Labour candidate, it is possible, it's probably expected.

"I would imagine there are some Conservative party officials thinking that maybe by the skin of our teeth we could just hold on with a few hundred, a few thousand, but the likely hood is that it will go."

The by-elections are being seen as a key test of Rishi Sunak's premiership.

Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: "I think the message on the doors was mixed, we had some very enthusiastic Conservative supporters; enthusiastic about our local candidate and particularly about Rishi, I think Rishi is very popular here in the North of England.

"I'd say we didn't find a lot of enthusiasm for Kier Starmer, he hasn't yet cut through in areas like these, but there was sort of disenchantment with the situation with waiting lists in the NHS, mortgage rates going up.

"So I think understandably people might be using this as an opportunity to express some dissatisfaction."

Who are the candidates?

