A primary school in one of the UK's most deprived areas is handing out free uniforms to all pupils to ease financial pressure on families.

More than 60% of children attending Barrow Hill Academy in Chesterfield receive free school meals. The area has some of the highest levels of deprivation in the country.

All 96 pupils starting at the school in September will receive two pairs of trousers or skirts, shirts, jumpers, along with a PE kit and book bag.

Headteacher Rebecca Vodden-Page said the move was designed to help ease potential embarrassment around school uniforms.

She said: "We're trying to remove that stigma element of some can afford, some can't.

"Some look different to others because not everybody has got uniform in their house, so by buying everybody a uniform there is no stigma.

"We also feel like children notice these things. They notice whether they look the same as their friends and again it's about helping to support how they're feeling coming into school – actually, 'I feel and I look just like my friend does next door'."

A poll by the Children's Society found that parents spend an average of £422 per year on secondary school uniform, with 29% of secondary school pupils required to own up to five branded items.

The poll also found that parents spend an average of £287 on primary school uniforms.

Mother-of-seven Jaylene Pritchard said she spends more than £700 every September on uniform and said the school's gesture would make a "huge difference".

She said: "It's like a weight being lifted, knowing you haven't got to save that much, take money out of your shopping, or gas, electric, whatever, you don't have to think about it.

"We're working parents too, so it's not like we're taking money from other places. We earn the money, we just haven't got enough of the money. This will make a huge difference."

The Schoolwear Association, which represents retailers, said not all items of uniform needed to be replaced every year and shops offered families "good value".

It said cheaper options were available, and some clothing and footwear could be worn inside and outside of school, meaning they should not be strictly classed as "uniform".

