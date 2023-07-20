Play Brightcove video

Video report by Katie Oscroft

A survivor of a huge leisure centre fire which killed 50 people including her mother and best friend has renewed calls for fresh inquests after officials apologised 50 years on from the tragedy.

Jackie Hallam, from Huddersfield, was 13 years-old when she, her mother Lorna and her friend Jane were caught at the centre of the Summerland Disaster, on the Isle of Man, on 2 August 1973.

Both Lorna and Jane died in the blaze. Jackie, now 63, managed to escape.

Jackie and her mum, Lorna Credit: Family photograph

As well as 50 fatalities 80 people were seriously injured, after a fire spread through the state-of-the-art leisure centre on 2 August 1973.

After five decades, the survivors and families of the victims have received an apology from the Isle of Man's Chief Minister.

In a statement to the House of Keys, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: "I am sorry. Sorry for the pain and suffering felt by everyone affected by the fire and sorry for the failings that could have prevented such a tragedy."

The Summerland fire killed 50 people and injured many more Credit: Noel Haworth

Ms Hallam, who has campaigned for an apology, welcomed the statement but said it did not go far enough.

She is calling for a new inquest after an original inquiry recorded conclusions of death by misadventure for all those who died.

"I would say the most important element of our campaign is the death by misadventure verdict," she said. "I believe that overturning this verdict, or reviewing this verdict at least, would make officials listen. It would renew the focus on fire safety."

Jackie Christie, from Bradford, was 10-years-old when she was caught up in the fire. She has never spoken about what happened at Summerland.

Ms Christie was not physically harmed, but says she still bears the mental scars of what happened.

Jackie Christie and her mother Credit: Family photograph

She said: "I've still got that fear that if I step foot on that island, that something will happen to me.

"I just remember my mum getting hold of my hand and running. I remember looking back, and I could see the flames coming. There were people in front of me, and people behind me were being crushed.

"I knew that I couldn't let go of my mum or I'd lose my mum. And I knew she was the person that was going to save me."

A series of commemorative events will take place to mark half a century since the blaze.

