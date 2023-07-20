Three teenagers have been arrested after a boy was stabbed in a park.

The 17-year-old victim suffered a stab wound to his shoulder in a fight in People's Park, on Park Drive, Grimsby, at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Det Insp Darren Critten said: "Locals to the area can expect to see an increased police presence providing additional reassurance to residents whilst our enquiries continue."

Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.