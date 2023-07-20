Three men have been jailed after £2million of class A drugs were found in cars and a house.

Michael Flint, Sammy Stapleton and Nathan Reilly were part of a conspiracy to deal cocaine and ecstasy.

Flint was stopped by police driving a car in the East End Park area of Leeds on Wednesday, 18 January. He had 10kgs of cocaine hidden inside.

When officers searched a property on Vinery Mount owned by Flint, they found 48kgs of ecstasy and a further 3kgs of cocaine.

Micheal Flint was jailed for seven years and six months Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Later the same day a car containing 38-year-old Sammy Stapleton and 22-year-old Nathan Reilly was stopped by police in Cleveland. They had 3kgs inside.

Flint, of Northfield Avenue, Rothwell, Leeds, was jailed for seven years and six months, for possessing cocaine and MDMA with intent to supply.

Stapleton, of Peel Hall Road, Manchester, was jailed for three years and nine months for possessing cocaine with intent to supply. Reilly, of Oxton Avenue, Wythenshaw, was jailed for two years and six months for possessing cocaine with intent to supply as well as possessing an offensive weapon.

Sammy Stapleton (left) Nathan Reilly (right) Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Det Insp Dave Watts, of West Yorkshire Police said: "We welcome the sentences handed down by the court today and are pleased that our actions have not only put these three men behind bars, but has made a significant disruption to the supply of Class A drugs.

"By taking this kind of action, we will continue to target those who cause harm to the communities of West Yorkshire while profiting from organised crime."

Drugs were seized with an estimated value of over £2 million. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.