A man died after his car overturned following a crash.

The victim, in his 20s, was driving a Renault Kangoo that collided with a blue Nissan Micra on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, Leeds, in the early hours of Friday.

The Micra hit parked vehicles and a garden wall, near the junction with Grovehall Drive. The Kangoo ended up on its roof.

Despite emergency medical attention, the driver died at the scene.

The occupants of the Micra suffered minor injuries. Three people have been arrested.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information on the collision or may have seen either or both vehicles prior to the incident."