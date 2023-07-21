A burglar who acted "without shame" by tunnelling into a neighbour’s cellar has been jailed.

Fifty-one-year-old Josef Ziga, from Leeds, removed brickwork separating his property and an adjoining one.

He made several trips between the two homes from 11 to 16 January and removed his neighbour's belongings, including power tools and hand tools. The thefts were discovered by the occupier, who contacted the police.

Police said Ziga was arrested shortly afterwards but originally claimed another person was responsible.

Ziga was jailed for three years and six months after pleading guilty to burglary.

Det Sgt Seb Horan, of the Leeds District Crime Team, said: "This is a case in which the defendant has acted without shame.

“Not only has he tunnelled into a neighbour’s address and stolen from him, but he has then tried to blame other parties to avoid a prison sentence."

