A driver who used his tipper truck to deliberately block a speed camera has been warned he faces losing his vehicle if he reoffends.

The 67-year-old parked the truck in front of the camera in the Thornton area of Bradford before raising the bed to obstruct the operator's view on Friday, 20 July.

He then posted about it on social media.

The man, who has not been named, was interviewed under caution and admitted wilfully obstructing a policing support officer.

Paul Jeffrey, head of the Casualty Prevention Unit, said: "It is a criminal offence to wilfully obstruct a safety camera operator in the execution of their duty and we will investigate all such incidents.

"Our staff are working to keep road users safe, and drivers who choose to speed run the risk of being the cause of a tragedy or being prosecuted for speeding. I would encourage all drivers to drive carefully, within the limit and at a speed appropriate to the road conditions."

The man was given a conditional caution banning him from parking within 20 metres of any mobile speed enforcement vehicle or doing anything to willingly obstruct their view, and to remove all social media posts relating to the offence.

He was also warned that any repeat could result in the seizure of his vehicle.