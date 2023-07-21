Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Hallam FM

The house where Damien Bendall murdered his partner and three children has been demolished.

Bendall attacked 35-year-old Terri Harris along with her children, 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett at the property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, in September 2021.

He also killed 11-year-old Connie Gent, who was at the house for a sleepover.

Bendall, now 33, is serving five whole-life sentences for the murders. He was also convicted of raping Lacey.

On Friday, 21 July, diggers were used to pull down the semi-detached property and its neighbouring house.

In a previous statement, North East Derbyshire District Council said the work was being carried out following consultation with residents and families.

Killamarsh murder victims (clockwise from top left): Connie Gent, 11, John Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, and Terri Harris, 35.

It added: "We will continue to liaise with them throughout the demolition process and following completion of the works the area will be grassed in line with the wishes of the victims' families."

The four victims were discovered dead at the house on 19 September 2021.

A court heard how each was attacked with a claw hammer, in different rooms of the house. Ms Harris was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time of the attack.

Following Bendall's conviction, a watchdog found the Probation Service had missed opportunities to prevent the violence.

His records showed an ex-partner had made allegations of domestic abuse against him and a police child sexual exploitation unit had contacted probation about him a year before the attacks.

One probation officer, who was involved with Bendall in 2016, described him as "cold and calculated and quite psychopathic".

Intelligence about the risk of "serious sexual harm" he could pose to girls was "not explored or recorded sufficiently", the report said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.