Labour win Selby and Ainsty by-election

Labour have won the Selby and Ainsty by-election overturning a huge Conservative majority.

Keir Mather polled more than 4,000 more votes than the Tory candidate Claire Holmes and at 25 years old will become the youngest MP in Parliament.

He promised a fresh start for the constituency and said: "I understand the enormity of what has just happened. I know what an honour this is."

Labour overturned a Conservative majority of more than 20,000 in what was considered a safe Tory seat.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Conservative MP Nigel Adams.

Mr Adams announced his departure in June in support of Boris Johnson. The former prime minister quit a day earlier after being informed that the Privileges Committee found he deliberately misled parliament over the partygate controversy.

It is believed Mr Adams had been denied a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list, which was announced on the day Mr Johnson resigned.

Along with Selby and Ainsty there were by-elections on Thursday in Mr Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency and in Somerton and Frome, where Tory David Warburton resigned in the wake of drug-taking and sexual misconduct allegations.