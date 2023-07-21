National Highways is advising drivers to plan their journeys and allow more time as the eastbound A180 remains closed following a serious collision.

A spokesperson said a "complex recovery and clear up operation" is underway to recover two HGVs and debris across the road.

They said staff were working with Humberside Police to reopen the road near Immingham "as soon as it is safe to do so".

A diversion is in place via the A18, B1211, A1077 and A160.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, which happened at around 5pm, the westbound carriageway was also closed yesterday but reopened shortly after 9pm.