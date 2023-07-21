Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found in a tent outside a church.

Colette Law, 26, from Greenock, Scotland, was found dead in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church, in Spalding, Lincolnshire, on Monday, 17 July.

Lincolnshire Police said they were working with Police Scotland to support her family.

A 30-year-old man, from Spalding, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Insp Richard Nethercott, who is leading the investigation, said: "We send our condolences to the family and friends of Colette, they are very much in our thoughts as we carry out our investigation.

"I know this tragic death will be unsettling. We are working hard to investigate the full circumstances to understand how Colette has died.

"I would like to thank the local community for their help so far, and appeal for anyone who has any information that will assist our investigation to get in touch."

The force is awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to establish how she died.

Det Insp Nethercott said officers want to speak to anyone who had contact with Ms Law between 12 and 17 July to "build a picture of her movements the days before she died".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.