Two men have been charged with manslaughter after a woman died following an attempted robbery at her home.

Nhi Muoi Wai, 64 collapsed during the incident at her home in Millside Walk, Morley, Leeds, on 28 March. She died in hospital.

Samuel Hanrahan, 20, and Jerry Hanrahan, 18, were both charged in April with attempted robbery.

But following an investigation by the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team the pair have been charged with manslaughter.

Both men have already pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

They are next due to appear at court on 7 September.

