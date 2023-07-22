An 18 year old motorcyclist has died following a collision in Bradford.It happened shortly before 8pm on Friday 21 July when a motorbike travelling on Wakefield Road, near to the Dudley Hill roundabout, collided with a concrete bollard.

Two men were riding the bike and were both taken to hospital.

The driver, aged 18, suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital a short time later.

The second motorbike rider, a 20-year-old male passenger, suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:"Enquiries suggest a second vehicle, travelling in the same direction, failed to stop following the collision and officers would like to speak to the occupants of this vehicle as they may have information that could assist with the investigation.

Officers are appealing for any information regarding the second vehicle, which is believed to be a small blue car."

