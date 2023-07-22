A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 66-year-old man in Hull.

Edwardo Delgado was found suffering a serious head injury outside Tam Tam Café Bar on Anlaby Road in the city a on Sunday 9 July.

He was taken to hospital but died two weeks later.

A 42-year-old man from Hull was arrested and charged. He was due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday 22 July.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Edwardo’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy at this time."

