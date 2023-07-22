An investigation is underway into a stabbing outside a pub in Cleethorpes which has left a man critically injured in hospital.

Police were called to Grant Street near the Swashbuckle Tavern at around 7.30pm on Friday 21 July to reports of a group of men fighting.

The man was taken to hospital suffering life threatening injuries following the incident.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and using threatening behaviour.

Another man, aged 21, is also being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, affray and assaulting an emergency worker.

Two others have also been arrested. A 28-year-old man is being held on suspicion of wounding with intent, while a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of class A drugs.

A cordon is in place at the scene as inquiries continue to establish the circumstance surrounding the incident.

Detective Inspector Simon Archer leading the investigation said: “I understand the events of yesterday evening are understandably going to cause concern amongst local residents.

“There will continue to be a high policing presence in the area over the coming days as we work to understand what has happened.

“I would encourage anyone with information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who have so far assisted us with lines of enquiry.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fight or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.